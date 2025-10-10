Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 3,359 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

