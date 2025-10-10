McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 646,822,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,434,575 shares of company stock worth $588,274,010 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.52 and its 200-day moving average is $243.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 38.49%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

