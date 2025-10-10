Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,000. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 5.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.21 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.39 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $254.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.60, for a total value of $14,470,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 628,168,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,086,668,233.80. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,434,575 shares of company stock worth $588,274,010. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

