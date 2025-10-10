Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

