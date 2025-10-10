Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 483 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $226.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $254.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.52 and its 200 day moving average is $243.23.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.60, for a total transaction of $14,470,079.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 628,168,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,086,668,233.80. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,434,575 shares of company stock worth $588,274,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.29.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

