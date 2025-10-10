Callan Family Office LLC Has $16.91 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,518,000 after buying an additional 950,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,736,000 after buying an additional 847,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $367.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

