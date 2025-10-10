First Merchants Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,588,000 after acquiring an additional 545,244 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415,704 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.10 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

