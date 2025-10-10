TFR Capital LLC. Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

TFR Capital LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.