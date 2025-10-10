3,200 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.86 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of -193.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

