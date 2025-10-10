Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,176,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,118,000 after purchasing an additional 229,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,318 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

