Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 179,002 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

