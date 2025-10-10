Coerente Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Coerente Capital Management raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.8% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $136.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

