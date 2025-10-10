Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 5,093 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 97,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,938,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $563.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $581.06 and a 200-day moving average of $562.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

