Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 99.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,372 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after acquiring an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 117.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after acquiring an additional 657,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,919,000 after buying an additional 581,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $125.21 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $119.02 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.