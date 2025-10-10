Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $563.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $509.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.