McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.6% in the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 158,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.5% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 32,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE WFC opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
