McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.6% in the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 158,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.5% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 32,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.