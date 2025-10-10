SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 90.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Corning by 66.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Corning by 151.7% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

