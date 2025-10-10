Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 165 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in NIKE by 24.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,547 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,378 shares of company stock worth $14,794,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $68.09 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

