Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Lowered by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

MU stock opened at $192.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

