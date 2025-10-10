Katamaran Capital LLP Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Katamaran Capital LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 4.6% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

