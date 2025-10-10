Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

