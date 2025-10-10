Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $528,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.66.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

