Financial Security Advisor Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $598.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.01. The firm has a market cap of $767.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

