Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $172,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $619.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $598.79 and its 200 day moving average is $558.01. The company has a market cap of $767.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

