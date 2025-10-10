Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.