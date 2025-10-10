Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Shopify by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC increased its position in Shopify by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Shopify by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $163.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.77. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $169.69.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

