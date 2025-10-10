Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.03%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

