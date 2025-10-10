MSH Capital Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $507.51 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.13.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

