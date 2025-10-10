2,532 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Datadog by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $164.07 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.78, a P/E/G ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Datadog from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $10,551,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,014,737.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,565,843 shares of company stock worth $212,946,080 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

