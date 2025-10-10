WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.6% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.