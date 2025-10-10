Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.5% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,751,000 after buying an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $234.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

