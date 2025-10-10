M. Kraus & Co Sells 353 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

M. Kraus & Co lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 3.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after buying an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after buying an additional 138,678 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,891,000 after buying an additional 189,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $294.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

