Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $216.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $218.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.11.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.