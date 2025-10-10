iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,166,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,702 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,226,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,344,000 after buying an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

