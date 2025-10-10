Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.95.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $215.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $217.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day moving average is $189.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

