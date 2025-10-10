Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $377.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

