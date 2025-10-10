MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.1818.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

MetLife Stock Down 0.1%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $81.94 on Friday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.