4,000 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 207.3% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $141.00 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

