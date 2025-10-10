Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $553.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $414.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

