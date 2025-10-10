Wealthstar Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 95.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5%

BSX opened at $97.28 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

