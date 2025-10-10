2,650 Shares in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after buying an additional 2,396,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,634,000 after buying an additional 1,591,450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $91,989,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after buying an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,360,000 after buying an additional 543,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

