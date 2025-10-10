Triodos Investment Management BV Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,056,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

