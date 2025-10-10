McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 6.6% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $118,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

