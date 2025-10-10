McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,052,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,539,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,992,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $146.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $147.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.