McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 142.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,339 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 190.5% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 839,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

