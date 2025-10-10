Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $198.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7%

JNJ stock opened at $190.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

