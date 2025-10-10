Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Has $474,000 Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $178.43.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

