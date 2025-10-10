The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 3.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

