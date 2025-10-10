Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $282.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.50 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $356.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

