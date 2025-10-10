Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

